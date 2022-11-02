Ludhiana MC initiates road repair and patchwork drive

The municipal corporation on Tuesday initiated a road repair and patchwork drive to fill the potholes and broken road across the city.

Sharing details, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the repair work could not be initiated as the government had stopped the mining process. With gravel and sand available again, the civic body has initiated the repair work of roads.

He said in the first phase, all the main road across the city would be repaired, while in the second phase, the process of filling the potholes on streets and link roads would be carried out.

Sandhu added that the repair would stop only during rain.

It was a long-pending demand of city residents to repair broken roads across the city. Many areas were dotted with potholes following the monsoon season and residents had been complaining about the same.