IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic
others

Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic

The utensils can be loaned free of cost for two days from the MC’s Zone C office on the recommendation of councillors or MLAs
By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:24 AM IST
Ludhiana MC employees managing utensils in the 'Bartan Bhandar' established at the Zone C office of the civic body in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT FILE)

Residents will be now be able to borrow steel utensils while hosting large gatherings such as weddings, religious processions and langars free of cost as the civic body has setup a utensil bank to check the use of single-use plastic and thermocol cutlery, which is banned.

To borrow the utensils residents must approach the municipal corporation through the area councillor. The utensils, once washed, can be returned to the MC facility in two days. The facility has been opened at the Zone C office of the municipal corporation and initially around 500 plates, glasses and spoons have been stocked.

Swachh Bharat Mission state project director Puran Singh says, “Large quantities of single-use plastic and thermocol disposable waste is generated during social events. As the use of single-use plastic and thermocol has been banned by the Union and state governments, this initiative has been taken to provide an alternative to residents. The use of disposable cutlery results in littering and pollution, which defeats the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Not only is the use of single-use plastic bad for the environment but it also chokes the sewer lines. The MC is planning to initiate an extensive drive against banned products and an awareness drive to sensitise the people.

Officials said if the facility at Zone C received a good response, more such facilities will be opened in other parts of the city. The MC will also approach corporate houses so that utensils can be purchased under the Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

MC sanitary inspector Jasbir Singh said, “The facility was opened in the last week of December. The utensils were used during a prayer ceremony organised by the MC to mark new year celebrations at the Zone D office on January 1. However, the initiative has so far garnered a tepid response from residents due to lack of awareness. The utensils are being provided free of cost on the recommendation of councillors or MLAs.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.