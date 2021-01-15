Ludhiana MC opens utensil bank as alternative to single-use plastic

Residents will be now be able to borrow steel utensils while hosting large gatherings such as weddings, religious processions and langars free of cost as the civic body has setup a utensil bank to check the use of single-use plastic and thermocol cutlery, which is banned.

To borrow the utensils residents must approach the municipal corporation through the area councillor. The utensils, once washed, can be returned to the MC facility in two days. The facility has been opened at the Zone C office of the municipal corporation and initially around 500 plates, glasses and spoons have been stocked.

Swachh Bharat Mission state project director Puran Singh says, “Large quantities of single-use plastic and thermocol disposable waste is generated during social events. As the use of single-use plastic and thermocol has been banned by the Union and state governments, this initiative has been taken to provide an alternative to residents. The use of disposable cutlery results in littering and pollution, which defeats the Swachh Bharat Mission.”

Not only is the use of single-use plastic bad for the environment but it also chokes the sewer lines. The MC is planning to initiate an extensive drive against banned products and an awareness drive to sensitise the people.

Officials said if the facility at Zone C received a good response, more such facilities will be opened in other parts of the city. The MC will also approach corporate houses so that utensils can be purchased under the Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

MC sanitary inspector Jasbir Singh said, “The facility was opened in the last week of December. The utensils were used during a prayer ceremony organised by the MC to mark new year celebrations at the Zone D office on January 1. However, the initiative has so far garnered a tepid response from residents due to lack of awareness. The utensils are being provided free of cost on the recommendation of councillors or MLAs.”