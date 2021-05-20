Ludhiana MC razes 50 encroachments in green belt area

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) on Wednesday removed 50 encroachments in the form of shanties from the green belt area near Chand Cinema amid resistance.

The move was aimed at developing the green belts situated along old GT Road from Jalandhar bypass to Sherpur Chowk.

The action comes a day after mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting with building branch officials on Tuesday.

Earlier in February, civic body teams had conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the area to raze illegal structures, but it was stopped due to protests.

On Wednesday, building branch officials from all the four MC zones reached the spot to remove the illegal structures.

Assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh said the encroachments have been removed and now steps will be taken to develop the green belt area.

Building owner misbehaves with MC official

While a team of zone C building branch was demolishing illegal buildings in Industrial Area-B on Wednesday, the owner of one such structure allegedly misbehaved with MC building inspector Shavinderpal Kaur and hurled abuses at him, demanding him to stop the drive.

On being informed about the ruckus, ATP Satish Malhotra reached the spot along with the police force and razed the illegal construction. Moreover, an under-construction colony was also razed on Lohara Road.

Malhotra said that the MC will recommend an FIR against the illegal structure owner for misbehaving with the building inspector.