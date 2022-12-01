Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC’s crackdown on encroachers continues

Updated on Dec 01, 2022 11:05 PM IST

While the Ludhiana MC team removed encroachments along roadsides and confiscated the material, the traffic police issued challans against violators, especially those who had their vehicles along roadsides

Ludhiana MC team and traffic police officials during the anti-encroachment drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Continuing the crackdown on encroachers, the municipal corporation (MC) and traffic police conducted a joint anti-encroachment drive in Daresi, Meena Bazar and adjoining areas of old city for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

While the civic body removed encroachments along roadsides and confiscated the material, the traffic police issued challans against violators, especially those who had their vehicles along roadsides.

MC zonal commissioner (Zone A) Neeraj Jain said the civic body had received a number of complaints against the encroachments done by shopkeepers and street vendors, due to which traffic jams were being witnessed in these areas.

The drive was again conducted on Thursday to check resurfacing of encroachments.

