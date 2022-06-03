Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana MC starts removal of interlocking tiles, concrete around trees
others

Ludhiana MC starts removal of interlocking tiles, concrete around trees

With no data available with Ludhiana MC regarding the areas where interlocking tiles have been installed or concrete has been poured around trees, the civic body’s teams are conducting a survey
Tiles being removed around trees in Ludhiana on Friday by the MC team. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 03, 2022 10:24 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the municipal corporation’s (MC) bridges and roads (B&R) department and horticulture wing finally started removing interlocking tiles and concrete poured around trees on Friday under World Environment Week celebrations.

With no data available with MC regarding the areas where interlocking tiles have been installed or concrete has been poured around trees, the civic body’s teams are conducting a survey.

MC junior engineer (Horticulture) Kirpal said that superintending engineers (SE) of the B&R department have been deputed to ensure compliance to NGT orders in their respective zones.

The court of civil judge (senior division) had earlier directed MC and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to comply with NGT orders while hearing a petition filed by Council of Engineers. The case is sub-judice.

The petitioner in the case, Kapil Arora, president of engineers’ body, said that they will continue to follow up on the matter until tiles are removed from every tree in the city.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP