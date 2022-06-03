Ludhiana MC starts removal of interlocking tiles, concrete around trees

In compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the municipal corporation’s (MC) bridges and roads (B&R) department and horticulture wing finally started removing interlocking tiles and concrete poured around trees on Friday under World Environment Week celebrations.

With no data available with MC regarding the areas where interlocking tiles have been installed or concrete has been poured around trees, the civic body’s teams are conducting a survey.

MC junior engineer (Horticulture) Kirpal said that superintending engineers (SE) of the B&R department have been deputed to ensure compliance to NGT orders in their respective zones.

The court of civil judge (senior division) had earlier directed MC and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) to comply with NGT orders while hearing a petition filed by Council of Engineers. The case is sub-judice.

The petitioner in the case, Kapil Arora, president of engineers’ body, said that they will continue to follow up on the matter until tiles are removed from every tree in the city.

