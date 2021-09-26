Ludhiana MC to launch cleanliness drive

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to commence a cleanliness drive from next week under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to provide a clean look to the city before the upcoming festive season.

The MC will also undertake road repair works in different parts of the city.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with MC officials, including zonal commissioners, in this regard at the Zone D office on Friday. Directions were also issued to the staffers in the horticulture wing to maintain the green belts, parks, and central verges properly.

Sabharwal stated that the drive will be carried out at 10 major roads of the city in the first phase. He further said that road repair works could not be initiated in the city till now due to the rainy season, and the officials have been directed to start them as soon as the weather gets clear. The celebrations of the mahotsav will continue for around a week, and MC will also involve NGOs to take up cleanliness drives in the city.

Malhar road civil works to be finished by October 7: MC

With the project of the development of Malhar Road into a smart road missing deadlines in the past, the MC officials stated that the civil works on the stretch will be completed by October 7.

Inspecting the ongoing works on Friday, Sabharwal said that they had set September 30 as the deadline for the work but, it got delayed due to heavy rainfall in the city.

“Further, the work of laying underground wires has to be taken up by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), and there has been a delay from their side, said Sabharwal.”