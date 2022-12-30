Ludhiana: Mercury dips with light drizzle; AQI ‘very poor’

As mercury dipped with light showers, fog gripped the city and its surrounding areas. However, light drizzle and overcast conditions brought slight respite for people, particularly children suffering from allergies.

According to the head of department of climate change and agriculture meteorology at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Pavneet Kaur Kingra, the overcast condition will prevail in the region till December 30.

While the maximum temperature reported in the city was 15° Celsius, the minimum temperature was as low as 6.4° Celsius.

She said light rainfall is favourable for rabi crops as wheat crop is on a tillering stage. However, vegetable crops need care and protection from frost.

Despite rain, AQI remains ‘very poor’

Touching 322, the air quality index (AQI) in the city remained ‘very poor’ which has the potential to cause respiratory illness among people on prolonged exposure, with people suffering from lung and heart diseases at maximum risk.

However, the meteorological experts at the PAU centre predict that rain may bring respite from rising pollution levels.

Senior pulmonologist at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana, Dr Akashdeep Singh said, “Such weather conditions are very harmful for people with respiratory disease and cause allergies among all age groups, particularly among elderly and children.”

He advised people to wear a mask when going out to avoid respiratory problems.

Gurmeet Sondhi, a banker, who returned home after celebrating Gurpurab with his family, said, “The city was engulfed in smog since morning. Situation was pleasant during the afternoon. However, the pollution level rose in the evening.”

‘Current AQI not correct measure for pollution’

The city-based environmentalists argued that pollution levels in the industrial town would have been much higher than projected at the AQI observatory.

Environmentalist Gagnish Khurana said the current air quality results were not the correct measure for pollution as the observatory has been installed deep inside the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). To get a clear projection, it should be set up at a prime location within the city.

“PAU is considered to be the cleanest area of the city. The pollution level in Ludhiana is at par with Delhi. If the observatory would have been installed at Bharat Nagar Chowk, Chaura Bazar or Industrial Area, it would have shown much higher results,” Khurana said.