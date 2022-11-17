Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Missing minors return after paying obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:24 AM IST

The duo Karanjot Singh,12, and Sourav,11, had left their home in Ludhiana to visit Vaishno Devi shrine, additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP-I) Rupinder Kaur Sra said

Soon after leaving the house, they caught the train and reached the shrine. After taking obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine, the minors returned to Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday where they were rescued, he added. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The city police on Wednesday rescued two children, both residents of street number 4 near Jaswal Colony, Kailash Nagar Road, who had gone missing around 7am on November 14.

The duo Karanjot Singh,12, and Sourav,11, had left home to visit Vaishno Devi shrine, additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCP-I) Rupinder Kaur Sra said.

Soon after leaving the house, they caught the train and reached the shrine. After taking obeisance, they returned to Ludhiana railway station on Wednesday where they were rescued, he added.

Initially, their parents searched for them and later informed the police about it. Sharing details, Sra said soon after receiving the information, the police registered an FIR under Section 346 the Indian Penal Code at Jodhewal police station.

“An alert was sounded in police stations across the state and in the neighbouring states as well. The pictures of the duo were also circulated,” said Sra.

