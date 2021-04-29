Ludhiana MLA’s gunman killed in accidental fire

The gunman of Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains was killed after his service revolver accidentally went off at his house in Harkrishan Nagar on Thursday morning.

Police said the deceased, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sewa Singh, 48, was with the MLA’s security cover for the past five months.

The ASI’s son Maninder Singh said after getting ready for work on Thursday, his father was cleaning his service revolver when it suddenly went off and hit his head on the right side.

Maninder and his mother rushed to Sewa’s room on hearing the gunshot and found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where he succumbed during treatment, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said the revolver fired two shots, of which one hit the room’s ceiling and another hit the ASI’s head.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at the civil hospital. Shimlapuri police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure following the statement of the deceased’s son.

In March, the gunman of Punjab BJP spokesperson Anil Sareen had died in a similar incident after his service rifle fired accidentally on March 22. The bullet had pierced through the head constable’s head after hitting the chin.