Ludhiana: Motorcycle rally held to create awareness on prostate cancer
others

Ludhiana: Motorcycle rally held to create awareness on prostate cancer

A team of around 100 bikers, including Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, took out the rally to observe Prostate Cancer Month
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Residents, along with Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, carrying out a motorcycle rally in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

A team of around 100 bikers, including Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur, took out a motorcycle rally in the city to observe Prostate Cancer Month.

Starting from Guru Nanak Stadium, the bikers carried out an expedition of around 27km around the city to spread awareness in the community regarding prostate and uro cancers.

NK Chand, principal commissioner of income tax, and mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu flagged off the rally. Chand said he was happy to be a part of this campaign, and one should be particular about screening and regular checkups.

The participants carried placards with messages on cancer awareness during the rally.

Urologist and transplant surgeon Dr Baldev Singh Aulakh informed the public that prostate cancer is the second leading cause of death in men, generally, people get worried when they are diagnosed with cancer but, thanks to today’s technology, cancer patients have a very high survival rate and the journey has become easier.

Dr Aulakh added that prostate cancer is one of the common cancers affecting 1 in 8 men above the age of 50, and it affects different patients differently.

