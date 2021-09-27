Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana NGO initiates ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive to spread consumer awareness
others

Ludhiana NGO initiates ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive to spread consumer awareness

Consumer Rights Organisation, an NGO that works towards creating consumer awareness initiated the ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive in Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Members of NGO Consumer Rights Organisation initiated the ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive, under which it held a seminar on consumer awareness in Sarabha Nagar on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Consumer Rights Organisation (CRO), an NGO that works towards creating consumer awareness initiated the ‘Grahak Bolega’ drive, under which it held a seminar in Sarabha Nagar on Sunday.

Naveen Sharma, the national president of CRO, made the attendees aware of their rights. He said the consumers should know about their rights to protect themselves from exploitation in malls, shops, and eateries.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu, chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat, stated that the customers should demand a bill for everything they have purchased. Later, in the case of a dispute, the bill can be produced as proof, he added.

Rajshri Gandhi, secretary of CRO, shared how women can check if the material they have bought is spurious.

Pankaj Sood, state president of CRO; Sunil Dutt, secretary, Punjab Congress; Leena Taparia, district Mahila Congress president and Sanjay Jalota, president, trade wing Ludhiana, were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: 12,000 candidates appear for Punjab Police constable recruitment exam on Day 2

Lucknow aims for a new high in Covid vaccination

Kerala government launches welfare fund and pension for techies

Ludhiana district health department launches pulse polio drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP