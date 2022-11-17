Ludhiana: NGOs file petition as Sidhwan canal turns into ‘dumpsite’

Dismayed over the plight of Sidhwan canal, a group of NGOs have filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking directions for the concerned authorities to clean the nullah and act against violators dumping waste into the water body,which has turned into a ‘dumpsite’.

Punjab chief secretary, deputy commissioner (DC), Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), irrigation department, MC and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) have been made respondents in the petition filed by filed by four members of different NGOs, including Kuldeep Khaira, Kapil Arora, Amandeep Singh Bains and Vikas Arora.

The petitioners stated that Sidhwan canal, which moves through the city, is turning into a ‘nullah’ with authorities turning a blind eye towards dumping of waste into the water body by residents, especially who perform rituals during festivals.

“Also, slum dwellers, including children living on the banks of the canal by illegally constructing shanties, are exposed to harmful diseases. Foul smell emanates from the canal adding to the woes of commuters and residents living in the vicinity of the water body,” they said, adding that the helpline number of the irrigation department, which has been mentioned at a few locations alongside the canal, is also not approachable.

Both Bains and Khaira said they have sought directions for the authorities to clean the canal, install CCTV cameras to act against those dumping waste into the canal.

Meanwhile, MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said they have already taken up the matter with the irrigation department as the canal falls under their jurisdiction. Soon steps will be taken to clan the canal, he said.