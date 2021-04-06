Ludhiana nonagenarian shows the way, urges others to take the jab

Amid widespread hesitancy and rumours surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine, the district administration has found its star campaigner in 99-year-old Harbans Kaur who not just came forward to receive the first dose on Monday but also encouraged others to do so.

A resident of Shimlapuri, Daba Road, the nonagenarian got the jab at a special camp being organised by the United Cycle Parts and Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) on Gill Road. Her son Nirmal Singh, 66, also got the shot with her.

After getting vaccinated, Harbans said, “We remained trapped in our homes for over a year due to the virus. Today, my son told me that a vaccination camp was being held nearby. So I decided to accompany him. I have been told that a few people are hesitating to take the vaccine. But I can assure you that I am feeling perfectly fine after receiving the vaccine. So there is nothing to be worried.”

Her son Nirmal Singh echoed her views, “I want to tell everyone that the Covid 19 vaccine is completely safe and everyone should get themselves vaccinated at the earliest,” he said. UCPMA president DS Chawla said the special camp will continue till April 10, 2021 and the vaccine will be offered to everyone free of cost.