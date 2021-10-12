Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Now lodge complaints of cheating, fraud against travel agents at DBEE
others

Ludhiana: Now lodge complaints of cheating, fraud against travel agents at DBEE

Tightening the noose around the travel agents duping innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the state has made the DBEE the nodal agency to register complaints against such frauds
DBEE has been designated as a nodal agency to deal with the complaints and ensure speedy action against the erring travel agents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:55 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Tightening the noose around the travel agents duping innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad, the state has made the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) the nodal agency to register complaints against such frauds.

Divulging further details, Ranjit Kaur, employment generation officer, said that DBEE has been designated as a nodal agency to deal with the complaints and ensure speedy action against the erring travel agents.

She said that as soon as a cheating case gets registered against any travel agent, the copy of the FIR would be uploaded on the Ludhiana district administration’s website: www.Ludhiana.nic.in.

“The DBEE has been made the nodal agency by the state government under the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act 2012/Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act 2014 to register complaints against fraud related to foreign travel, foreign studies, and employment,” she said.

A victim can submit a written complaint with the DBEE Office, Partap Chowk, Ludhiana, on any working day from 9 am to 5 pm. The complainant will have to carry along his identity card.

RELATED STORIES

“If any travel agent, working without a license or with an expired license or without registration, comes to our notice, an FIR will be registered against the accused at the police commissionerate,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

19 cases in 48 hours take Ludhiana district’s dengue count to 327

GADVASU organises capacity building programme on immunohistochemistry

Ludhiana DC reiterates commitment for smooth, hassle-free paddy procurement

Ludhiana Basketball Academy teams win state junior championship
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP