Ludhiana | Patwari, aide arrested for accepting 5K bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB)on Tuesday nabbed patwari Mandeep Singh, posted at Dhandari Kalan, and his aide Soni red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

Spokesperson of the VB said Singh was arrested following a complaint filed by Daljit Singh, a resident of Kabir Nagar. The complainant alleged that the patwari and his aide were demanding ₹5,000 to provide the record of a plot registered in the name of his mother. He further said he had already paid ₹1000 as the first instalment of bribe to the accused middleman.

After verifying his information, a team laid a trap and the accused were caught in the act of accepting ₹5,000 as second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB, Economic Offences Wing, Ludhiana police station and further investigation is under progress.