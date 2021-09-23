Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: PAU student bags international fellowship
others

Ludhiana: PAU student bags international fellowship

Harneet Kaur, a student of five-year integrated MSc (honours) programme at PAU, Ludhiana, will also be getting teaching assistantship of $ 22,800/ year for her PhD programme
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Harneet Kaur, a student of PAU, Ludhiana, has been awarded a fellowship by the University of Arkansas, USA, for pursuing her PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology, besides getting teaching assistantship of $ 22,800/ year for her PhD programme. (HT Photo)

Harneet Kaur, a student of five-year integrated MSc (honours) programme (chemistry), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has been awarded a fellowship by the University of Arkansas, USA, for pursuing her PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology, besides getting teaching assistantship of $ 22,800/ year for her PhD programme. Kaur did her master’s under the guidance of Urvashi, chemist, department of chemistry, PAU. Navtej Singh Bains, director of research, PAU. Shammi Kapoor, dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, congratulated the student.

CTU holds three-day orientation programme

CT University, Ludhiana, held ‘Neophyte’- a three-day-long orientation programme for students and parents from Monday to Wednesday. The aim was to make students familiar with their campus, faculty, and academic programme. Students also attended guest lectures, seminars, workshops and took part in fun-filled activities, including Zumba. Presentations on industry interface research, placements, goal setting, future planning, student support, sports, and welfare were also given.

PCTE organises food fest

PCTE faculty of hotel management, in collaboration with Lodhi Club, organised Dawat-E- Hindustan, a food festival focussing on different ‘Gharana Biryanis’ on Wednesday. The students catered to 500 people and displayed 20 dishes including, biryanis, kababs, gravies, and starters. Around 12 different types of biryanis, kababs, and gravies, were served during the event. Anirban Gupta, dean, PCTE, IHM, said that involving students in such activities exposes them to the culinary world. KNS Kang, director-general, PCTE Group of Institutes, said that PCTE has always provided students with practical exposure.

RELATED STORIES

Webinar on universal brotherhood

The department of history of Devki Devi Jain Memorial College, Ludhiana, organised a webinar on universal brotherhood on Wednesday. Resource person Vishal Sharma told students about the value of universal brotherhood and its need in present times. “All religions preach mutual love and non-violence. We should rise above religious differences and maintain universal brotherhood,” he said. President Nand Kumar Jain also addressed the students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bharat Bandh will give strength to farm agitation: SKM leaders

Six booked for former sarpanch’s murder in Mahendergarh

CBSE, ICSE schools oppose Haryana board’s move to conduct Class 8 boards for all students

Haryana takes steps to counter bogus foodgrain procurement
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Zee
Bitcoin
PM Narendra Modi US visit LIVE Updates
World Rose Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP