Ludhiana: PCTE College holds event on working of journalists
others

Ludhiana: PCTE College holds event on working of journalists

PCTE College organised a seminar on the working of journalists wherein experienced journalists shared anecdotes and experiences from their respective careers
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Students and budding journalists attending the seminar on the working of journalists at PCTE College in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The department of journalism and mass communication of PCTE College organised a seminar on the working of journalists. The highlight was an interactive session wherein experienced journalists, a part of the college faculty, shared their experiences from the field.

Students and budding journalists from different schools, including BCM School, Shastri Nagar, GRD Academy, and PCTE, attended the seminar. The students interacted with the panel and asked questions that added to their knowledge.

During the seminar, the panelists shared their anecdotes and experiences from their respective careers.

Dinesh Kumar, dean, journalism department, shared stories about reporting terrorism during his early career days in Amritsar. He also spoke about covering defence in Delhi and his tenure as an editor of leading publications.

Harpreet Kaur Kang, dean, international affairs, shared her journey of being a journalist for eight consecutive years. She gave interesting insights to the students on how the sector works and how one should be ready to face the challenges.



Anjali Dudeja, the coordinator of the journalism department, shared anecdotes from her career as a radio jockey and a newsreader with national news channels.

Dr KNS Kang, director-general, PCTE Group of Institutes, congratulated the journalism department on successfully organising the conference.

“It’s great to gather students and professionals from the industry with common interests and background, with a purpose of seeking healthy discussions and their valuable inputs on the current status of the industry,” he said.

The seminar concluded with principal Gushminder Singh of GRD Academy delivering a thank you note on behalf of the academy and students.

