Ludhiana players shine in state table tennis championship

On the concluding day of the 62nd Punjab State Table Tennis Championship held in Jalandhar, Ludhiana players Manmeet Singh and Harminder Chatwal were declared the state champions in the veterans’ singles 39 + and 59+ categories, respectively on Sunday.

Amit Oberoi got the second position and Harjinder Singh secured the third position in veterans’ singles 39+ event. In the veterans’ singles 49+ event, Vanshdeep Mangal bagged the third position.

Earlier, four Ludhiana players on Friday bagged state medals on the opening day of the tournament.

While Raghav Bhanot was declared the state champion in the cadet boys’ singles event, Jasmeen Makkar secured the second position in the cadet girls’ singles.

Meanwhile, Vihaan Verma and Aryan Sachdeva had secured the third position in the under-15 boys’ singles category.

The four medallists qualified for the national tournament.