Ludhiana police form QRTs to deal with rush in markets ahead of Diwali

Police have formed special quick response teams (QRT) to cope with rush in city markets ahead of Diwali. As many as 20 teams, comprising two police officers each, will patrol markets during rush hour and intervene in case of gridlocks to ease flow of traffic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To avoid the traffic jams inside markets, police are planning to declare at least 10 markets in the city vehicle free for at least three days till Monday.

Police are also looking for spaces to be utilised as temporary parking lots near markets. The spaces shortlisted for this purpose include Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) building opposite mini secretariat; Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital near Daresi; vacant GLADA land near Old Session Chowk; the site behind civil hospital; vacant LIT land near Feroze Gandhi market; vacant land behind the bus stand; a vacant LIT complex on Rani Jhansi Road; the LIT parking near Orient Cinema; vacant land near Mohini Resort on Chandigarh Road and the parking of Flamez Mall on Malhar road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the police department has deputed 20 women and 20 men cops on patrolling duty in the markets and they have been provided 10 bikes and 10 scooters for the task.

They have also released a phone number, 7837018500, where the public can report traffic jams. The patrolling teams will reach at the spots within 10 minutes to ease flow of traffic.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that police have already increased patrolling in markets and other public places. “Foot marches and anti-encroachment drives will be conducted to maintain law and order and manage the flow of traffic. “Till Diwali, at least 2,500 police officers will be on duty throughout the day. Checkpoints have been established all over the city to keep a check on illegal activities,” said Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}