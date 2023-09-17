Ludhiana: Pothole-ridden Lakkar Bridge puts commuters’ lives at risk

The deteriorating condition of Lakkar Bridge, a vital connection between Pavilion Mall Chowk and Mata Rani Chowk, is posing a risk to the safety of commuters.

Vehicles get stuck due to potholes at the curve of the bridge. (Manish/HT)

The condition of the potholed bridge, constructed in 2014, worsened after the monsoon.

Municipal corporation (MC) officials acknowledge that a patchwork repair was scheduled for the bridge, but the ongoing rainy season has caused delays in the maintenance work.

People of residential areas falling in its vicinity expressed their frustration, pointing out that the bridge’s curved structure exacerbates the problem. Potholes at the curve of the bridge pose a risk to drivers, often causing vehicles to get stuck and making it difficult for commuters to navigate safely.

Sanjeev Sharma, the executive engineer at MC, acknowledged the complaints, explaining, “I have also received reports of potholes on Lakkar Bridge. The delay in patchwork was mainly due to the rainy season over the past two months.”

“I have secured the necessary approvals from higher authorities, and we plan to start patchwork on Lakkar Bridge within a week,” he added.

Taranbir Singh, a local shopkeeper said, “I use this bridge to reach my shop. Over the past few months, I have had to drive at a snail’s pace due to the potholes that have emerged post-monsoon. Two-wheelers, in particular, frequently get trapped in these sizable craters. Several accidents have occurred here due to the damaged road. I urge the authorities to either resurface the road or undertake patchwork to ensure a smoother driving experience.”

Another regular commuter, Rajiv Sharma, recalled, “Approximately a year ago, patchwork was carried out on this road. However, despite those efforts, potholes still mar the surface. Recently, some major potholes have formed on the bridge’s curve, which poses a grave danger. I’ve witnessed numerous vehicles getting stuck in these potholes. I join the plea for authorities to resurface the road using high-quality materials, providing commuters with hassle-free travel for at least 15 years.”

Civic body officials have responded to these concerns, assuring that a hot mix plant has been set up.

They anticipate commencing patchwork of different roads resurfacing across the city within the next couple of weeks.