Ludhiana | Pregnant woman among two succumb to dengue

With dengue continuing to take a toll on residents, two suspected deaths due to the disease have been reported in the district in the last 72 hours.

The two victims are an ESIC dispensary woman technician Hemkala, 25, and district ayurveda and unani officer of Moga and Tarntaran Dr Jaspreet Singh, 53. So far, the dengue deaths have reached eight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District epidemiologist Dr Prabhleen Kaur said the cause of death will be confirmed only after going through the documents and history of the patients in the meeting of dengue death review committee.

18 fresh dengue cases detected

With 18 fresh cases of dengue reported in the district on Saturday, the count of confirmed dengue patients in the district has reached 1,552, while 3,884 suspected patients were reported in different hospitals of the district.

Of the total confirmed cases, 1,143 have been reported from Ludhiana city, while the others have been reported from Khanna, Jagraon, Payal, Samrala, Sahnewal among other areas.

One fresh Covid case

One fresh case of Covid was reported in the district during the last 24 hours. The total count of Covid patients in the district has reached 87,637, of which 2,108 patients have succumbed to the disease. There are 24 active cases in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}