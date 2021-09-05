Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Project to upgrade Sarabha Nagar leisure valley inaugurated
others

Ludhiana: Project to upgrade Sarabha Nagar leisure valley inaugurated

The ₹2.8 crore project will include upgrade of landscaping, irrigation system, electrical and lighting works and other civil infrastructure
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said green belts and leisure valleys had been developed in other parts of Ludhiana as well, including BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurated the project for retrofitting and upgrading the 18-year-old Sarabha Nagar leisure valley on Sunday.

The 2.8 crore project will include upgrade of landscaping, irrigation system, electrical and lighting works and other civil infrastructure.

As a part of the green belt has been dug up for construction of a railway under bridge (RUB), work will begin in the other portion of the green belt for now, officials said.

Ashu said area residents had been demanding leisure valley’s upgrade for a long time and the project will be completed in three months. He said green belts and leisure valleys had been developed in other parts of the city as well, including BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

Work on the second phase of Sidhwan Canal waterfront project is going on in full swing and will be completed by Diwali. In the second phase, the 1.6km stretch from Jawaddi Bridge till Dugri Road is being developed at a cost of 5.06 crore. Here, green belts, play zones, dedicated cycle track, footpath, etc., are coming up.

RELATED STORIES

The first phase from Ferozepur Road to Ferozepur railway line has been completed at a cost of around 4.74 crore, Ashu added.

Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

{No religious symbols in exam hall} Akal Takht jathedar asks Haryana to revoke move

80 conferred state awards on Teachers’ Day

Pune schools for specially abled want policy framework to resume offline education

MSEDCL, manufacturers forms committee to boost solar power supply
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP