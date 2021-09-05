Ludhiana: Project to upgrade Sarabha Nagar leisure valley inaugurated

Punjab food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu inaugurated the project for retrofitting and upgrading the 18-year-old Sarabha Nagar leisure valley on Sunday.

The ₹2.8 crore project will include upgrade of landscaping, irrigation system, electrical and lighting works and other civil infrastructure.

As a part of the green belt has been dug up for construction of a railway under bridge (RUB), work will begin in the other portion of the green belt for now, officials said.

Ashu said area residents had been demanding leisure valley’s upgrade for a long time and the project will be completed in three months. He said green belts and leisure valleys had been developed in other parts of the city as well, including BRS Nagar and Sarabha Nagar.

Work on the second phase of Sidhwan Canal waterfront project is going on in full swing and will be completed by Diwali. In the second phase, the 1.6km stretch from Jawaddi Bridge till Dugri Road is being developed at a cost of ₹5.06 crore. Here, green belts, play zones, dedicated cycle track, footpath, etc., are coming up.

The first phase from Ferozepur Road to Ferozepur railway line has been completed at a cost of around ₹4.74 crore, Ashu added.

Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillor Amrit Varsha Rampal were also present.