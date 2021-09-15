Ludhiana property dealers’ body seeks relief for real estate sector

The Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers’ Association has written to chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh seeking government intervention to save the real estate sector, which has been facing a financial crisis.

The demands of the association include categorisation of the sector under the head ‘industry’; formation of a state board for resolving grievances related to real estate (property) business; easing of the conditions required to develop a colony; setting up of a single-window system for availing licences and easing up the policy for availing completion certificate, etc.

The association members handed over a memorandum to former cabinet minister and current Punjab Mandi Board chairman Lal Singh and MLA Surinder Dawar, who have been deputed by the CM to address public grievances at his residence in Chandigarh.

Gurwinder Singh Lamba, president of the association, stated that the real estate sector had extended support to the Congress government in 2017 as the party had at that time assured revival of the sector. But nothing concrete has been done yet, he added.

“The sector has been struggling to make ends meet and is going through financial crises. The assurances that were given by the Congress then, which were also a part of the manifesto, have not been fulfilled yet. The pandemic has added to our woes. Also, the procedure to avail licence and completion certificate, etc. have further been made difficult,” said Lamba.

“If the government fails to pay heed to our problems, it will have to pay the price for the same in the upcoming assembly elections. The condition wherein it is mandatory to get NOC from PSPCL for availing a power connection has further taken a toll on the business,” said Lamba.