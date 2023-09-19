Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Railway employee bludgeoned to death, five booked

Ludhiana: Railway employee bludgeoned to death, five booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Pardeep Kumar Dogra, 31, of Railway Colony and he was deputed as a pointsman in the railway

A railway employee was bludgeoned to death at a tea stall near Railway Colony Number 9 on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

A first information report against five unidentified assailants was lodged by Division Number 5 Police. (iStock)

The victim has been identified as Pardeep Kumar Dogra, 31, of Railway Colony. He was deputed as a pointsman in the railway.

A first information report against five unidentified assailants was lodged by Division Number 5 Police.

According to the police, Pardeep Kumar was sitting near the tea stall with some of his acquaintances- including a railway employee. He indulged in a spat with them following which the assailants assaulted him with blunt weapons and fled.

The onlookers rushed him to civil hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP