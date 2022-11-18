Ludhiana: Rajasthan farmers apprised of agro-based enterprises at PAU

A group of farmers from Nagaur district of Rajasthan on Friday visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) to have an in-depth understanding of Punjab’s agro-based enterprises such as beekeeping, mushroom production and agro-processing.

Head of department of processing and food engineering Tarsem Chand said agro-processing and value addition have provided opportunities to several start-ups in Punjab to start their own enterprises, after obtaining training from PAU, and get fiscal benefits. He explained in detail about the machinery required for the processing of turmeric, fruit and vegetables, honey filtration, etc.

Additional director communication TS Riar shed light upon agricultural development in Punjab through three components including research, teaching and extension of PAU.

Entomology expert Amit Chaudhary and microbiology expert Shivani Sharma said due to minimum investment and maximum profitability, beekeeping and mushroom cultivation have proved to a boon for small and marginal farmers as well as unemployed youths.

SS Manhas, an expert of agronomy, apprised the visiting farmers of the latest agricultural technologies, developed by PAU.