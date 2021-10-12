Ludhiana: Ramlila makes a comeback at Daresi Dussehra ground

After last year’s hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramlila has made a comeback at the Daresi Dussehra ground, which is among the most popular venues for the performance in the district.

Unlike the previous year, residents are getting to enjoy the live performance on the ground.

Last year, Ramlila Committee, Daresi ground, did not get permission to organise the same due to the outspread of Covid. Instead of burning the effigies of Khardushan, Kumbhkaran, Meghnath, and Ravana in chronological order on separate days, the committee had only set Ravana’s effigy on fire.

This year, the residents will also get to see all four effigies burn on the designated days.

“Ramlila has been held here in the same fashion for around hundreds of years. While three effigies are burnt together on the same day at other venues, we burn four of them in sequential order on separate days,” said Subhash Gupta, a member of Ramlila Committee, Daresi ground.

He added that last year was a disappointment for the locals and the committee members as only Ravana’s effigy was burnt then.

“As the pandemic is less dominant now, we have ordered the craftsmen to make the Ravana effigy of around 95-100 feet tall. Last time, we could only make a 30-feet tall effigy. The effigies will be burnt with remote control,” said Sandeep Sabharwal, another member of the committee.

Meanwhile, the effigy of Khardushan was burnt during the Ramlila on Monday evening.

Permission to take out procession

The committee even got permission to take out the Ramlila procession in the city. It was denied last year due to the pandemic.

The procession on Monday commenced from Thakurdwara Nauhria and traversed the markets around Haridev Mandir, Mochpura, Lakkar Bazar, Kesar Ganj Road, Pratap Bazar and concluded at Daresi Ramlila ground, where the actors enacted the ‘Sita Haran’ scene from the Ramayana.

Sabharwal stated that the usual hustle-bustle is back on the ground.

“A huge rush was witnessed on the ground, especially on the weekend. Many people are turning up at the office of Ramlila committee here to get free passes for Dussehra,” he said.

Another committee member, Sukhram Mahajan, said that proper Covid norms will be followed on the ground, and people won’t be allowed to visit without wearing masks.

Gupta informed that a team of Muslim artists from Uttar Pradesh is preparing the effigies for the Hindu festival.

“Epitomizing communal harmony and brotherhood, Muslim artists are preparing the Ramlila effigies with the utmost respect for our religion,” he added.

“People, along with their families, can also enjoy other attractions, including swings, shopping stalls, and food stalls here,” said Gupta.

