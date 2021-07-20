Ludhiana records 36-yr low as mercury plummets to 28.2°C

A thick blanket of clouds covered the city but showers continued to evade the region on Monday. The overcast weather caused the mercury to plummet to 28.2°C, which is a record low for July.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) head department of climate change and agricultural meteorology Dr Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu said the last time the mercury had plummetted to 28°C was 36 years ago on July 19, 1985.

The minimum temperature in the city was 26.2°C. The cloud cover also increased the humidity, which was 84% in the morning and 82% in the evening.

The PAU meteorological department said the rainfall received so far was short of the desired target. “The average rainfall seen during the month of July is 217mm, but so far the city has recorded only 72.2 mm of rainfall, which is well below the target,” Sidhu said, adding that the target had been met in June due to the early arrival of monsoon.

“The shortfall does not bode well as proper distribution is rainfall is very important. It has been seen that the duration of rainfall has decreased, while its intensity has increased. Heavy rainfall in a few hours leads to waterlogging, which does not allow recharge the ground-water levels,” Sidhu said, adding that it drizzled at isolated places in the district.