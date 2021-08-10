Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana records just 1 new Covid case in 24 hrs

While no death was reported, the total number of cases in Ludhiana so far has reached 87,350 while the deaths stand at 2,095.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Earlier, as many as two cases were reported on three separate days of the month which was the previous lowest single-day figure. There are 54 active cases in the district at present. (Bloomberg)

With just one new Covid-19 case in the last 24 hours, the district on Monday saw its lowest daily count since the outbreak last year.

While no death was reported, the total number of cases in Ludhiana so far has reached 87,350 while the deaths stand at 2,095.

The lowest count comes three days after 13 cases were reported on August 6. Earlier, as many as two cases were reported on three separate days of the month which was the previous lowest single-day figure. There are 54 active cases in the district at present.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said residents should not become complacent and continue to take precautions such as washing hands, maintaining social distancing, as the threat of a third wave still looms large

