Ludhiana: Over 200 kids referred for free treatment under RBSK in last two years

To enhance the quality of life in ailing children, Ludhiana has referred approximately 201 children for free treatment under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) in the past two years. This initiative is designed to provide comprehensive care to children in the community by screening them for various health conditions and offering early intervention services. During the past two years, out of the 201 referred children, 63 have already undergone surgeries, while the remaining children are either receiving medical treatment or waiting for their scheduled surgeries. (HT Files)

The data obtained from the program has shed light on the prevalent health conditions among the referred children. Out of the total number of children referred, 148 were diagnosed with congenital heart disease, 14 with neural tube defects, 24 with cleft lip & palate, and a few others with conditions such as reactive airway disease, vision impairment and hearing impairment. Based on the diagnosis, appropriate treatments and surgeries were provided, with 51 children undergoing heart surgeries, two receiving surgeries for neural tube defects, and six undergoing surgeries for cleft lip and palate.

During the past two years, out of the 201 referred children, 63 have already undergone surgeries, while the remaining children are either receiving medical treatment or waiting for their scheduled surgeries. Dr. Arundeep, the medical officer responsible for school health schemes, explained, “After the children are screened by the Mobile Health Teams (MHT), they are sent to Chandigarh for further procedures. Once the treatment plans are finalised, they undergo funding approval. Although there was a temporary halt in funding earlier this year, it has now regained momentum, and children awaiting medical intervention will be treated soon.”

Dr Arundeep further mentioned that not all referred children require surgery; some are managed through oral medications, while others are given later appointments based on their physical fitness needed for the medical procedure.

Annual screenings conducted

These teams conduct annual screenings for government and government aided school children and biannual screenings for children at Anganwadi centres. Upon identifying children in need of further treatment, they are referred to specialised healthcare facilities such as community health centres, primary health centres, district hospitals and district early intervention centres.

With 18 MHTs operating in Ludhiana, including one in urban areas and two at block levels, a significant number of children have been covered by the program. To date, the program has successfully screened 2,24,184 children in schools and 84,700 children in Anganwadi centres, out of the total 2,35,008 children in schools and 1,07,220 children in Anganwadi centres, respectively.

The RBSK program focuses on screening children from birth to 18 years of age for the four major categories, commonly known as the 4Ds: defects at birth, diseases, deficiencies and developmental delays, including disabilities. Through this comprehensive screening process, 32 common health conditions are detected, ensuring early detection and prompt treatment. The program covers free screenings and treatments for these health conditions in all Anganwadi centres, government schools, and government-aided schools.

Additionally, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakarm (RKSK) has been implemented to address adolescent health issues. As part of this initiative, 15 Umang clinics have been established to provide treatment and counselling for adolescent children. Weekly iron and folic acid (IFA) supplements are distributed to students from one to 12 grade and bi-weekly IFA syrup is provided to children at Anganwadi centres.

Furthermore, bi-annual deworming programs are conducted for all children between one and 19 years of age.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON