Ludhiana residents thrash man over theft bid

The residents of Janta Nagar thrashed a man for attempting to steal valuables from a scooter on Sunday and handed him over to the police.

The locals said that they noticed the man taking rounds of the street on Sunday evening. Suddenly, he broke open the lock of the boot space of a scooter parked in the street and tried to steal valuables.

The owner of the scooter noticed him and raised an alarm. The alerted locals then nabbed the man and thrashed him.

Amarjit Singh, a local, said that the man appeared to be high on drugs.

Sub-inspector Balkar Singh, SHO at Shimlapuri police station, said the police have been questioning the accused and will lodge an FIR after investigation.