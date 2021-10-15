Ludhiana: RSS celebrates 96th foundation day

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Ludhiana chapter celebrated its 96th foundation day on Friday. The RSS was established in Nagpur on the day of Vijaydashmi in 1925 by Dr Hedgewar.

Shastra puja was organised at 22 places across the district amid tight security arrangements. This time the district unit worshipped wooden sticks instead of firearms. Covid-appropriate behaviour was followed during all programmes.

The speakers called upon the volunteers to encourage social harmony and end discrimination. They said that the country should become self-reliant.

Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, in a video message from Nagpur, also wished the RSS workers on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The district unit kept the shastra puja a low-key affair because the workers had fallen victim to the targeted killings in the past. On January 18, 2016, one volunteer was injured after a firing incident at the RSS Shakha in Kidwai Nagar. In October 2017, another worker Ravinder Gosain was shot dead.

