Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam to organise dance drama on October 23

Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, in collaboration with artists of Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, New Delhi, will organise dance-drama ‘Shri Ram’ at Guru Nanak Bhawan here on October 23. Padma Shri Shobha Deepak Singh, director, and vice-chairperson, Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra, said the opus is based on Ramayana, which was first produced as Ramlila in 1957 and has since been staged every year for a month during the festival of Dussehra. SK Rai, general secretary, Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam, said that the Covid-19 guidelines will be adhered to during the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}