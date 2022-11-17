Ludhiana: Sarabha Nagar SHO suspended over corruption plaint

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:10 AM IST

SHO at Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, was earlier posted at the cyber cell in Mohali and is facing an inquiry in a corruption complaint filed there

A police department official said the preliminary investigation into the corruption complaint against SHO at Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, was conducted by an ADGP level official and the allegations were found to be correct (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Station house officer of Sarabha Nagar police station Amanjot Kaur was suspended on Wednesday for alleged dereliction of duty. She had taken the charge as SHO of Sarabha Nagar police station earlier this month.

She was earlier posted at the cyber cell in Mohali and is facing an inquiry in a corruption complaint filed there.

A police department official said the preliminary investigation into the complaint was conducted by an ADGP level official and the allegations were found to be correct. Now, a detailed probe will be conducted.

ADCP Tushar Gupta said the SHO was placed under suspension soon after the order arrived from head office.

