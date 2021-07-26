Ludhiana: Sarpanch’s husband goes missing after threatening suicide

The husband of a Congress sarpanch in Macchiwara went missing on Saturday night after sending out a video message in which he threatened to kill himself.

In the message that has been received by several people, the man had claimed that he was going to jump into the Sirhind Canal as two villagers, including his cousin and a panchayat member, had duped him of his money.

Police, however, have not found his body so far. No FIR has been lodged yet as cops are trying to trace the man.

The sarpanch, meanwhile, said that her husband had recently sold a piece of land and received ₹3.25 lakh in lieu of it. As soon as he had received the money, one of his cousins had borrowed it from him, stating that he needed to repay a bank loan. The sarpanch’s husband lent him the money but the cousin reportedly refused to repay it.

The sarpanch’s husband had also claimed in the video that the cousin had encroached a part of the panchayat land and forced him to record a statement in his favour in the court.

Machhiwara station house officer (SHO), inspector Rajesh Thakur said no one saw the man jumping into the canal. “However, we have launched a search operation,” said the SHO. According to villagers, the sarpanch’s husband is already debit-ridden and had attempted suicide a year ago as well.