Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana sees 3-fold rise in normal rainfall for September
others

Ludhiana sees 3-fold rise in normal rainfall for September

The normal rainfall for September is 106.2mm in Ludhiana, as per the Met department. The highest rainfall for the month of September was previously seen in 1990, when the figure had gone up to 420.9mm
By Harsimran Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 02:22 AM IST
Pedestrians walk through a waterlogged road in Ludhiana after downpour on Thursday. Normally, withdrawal starts from mid-September but this time, heavy showers are being witnessed even in the penultimate week of the month. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

With 295.8mm rain recorded in the city so far this month, Ludhiana has seen a three-fold increase in the normal rainfall for September this year.

The normal rainfall for September is 106.2mm, as per the Met department. The highest rainfall for the month of September was previously seen in 1990, when the figure had gone up to 420.9mm. But in the subsequent years, it remained well below the 295.8mm- mark.

Experts at the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said the pattern of monsoon has changed over the past few years and the withdrawal of monsoon has been delayed.

Normally, withdrawal starts from mid-September but this time, heavy showers are being witnessed even in the penultimate week of the month.

Prabhjyot Kaur, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, PAU, said, “The pattern seems similar to 1988 when floods were witnessed in the state. At that time too, monsoon withdrawal was delayed and heavy rainfall was witnessed towards the end of the month.”

This year, deficit rainfall was witnessed in the month of August at 107.6mm, against the normal of 190.3mm. However, the cumulative rain of four months, starting June, was higher than the normal (599.6mm), at 759.4mm, said Sidhu.

RELATED STORIES

Maximum temperature lowest in five decades

After Thursday’s downpour, the maximum temperature of the city dipped to 24°C, the lowest recorded for the month of September in the last five decades.

The minimum temperature stood at 23.4°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

9 more cases of dengue detected in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: 82-year-old woman dies of Covid, no new cases

96.4mm rain turns Ludhiana into a water park

Middukhera murder: Bambiha gang hired shooters from Sajjan-Bholu gang, says Mohali SSP
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP