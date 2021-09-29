Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana sees 8 more dengue cases, 1 Covid case

Of the 149 cases reported in Ludhiana, 124 dengue cases were reported from city areas, while others were reported from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal; so far, 87,539 Covid cases have been reported in the district
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Around 1,277 suspected cases of dengue have also been detected in Ludhiana, while there are 20 active Covid cases. (Representative Image/HT File)

Eight more cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 149.

As many as 124 cases were reported from city areas, while others were reported from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. Around 101 people have been discharged and 48 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Meanwhile, 1,277 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in the district.

One fresh case reported

One new Covid-19 case was reported from Ludhiana on Tuesday, a day after two cases were reported.So far, 87,539 positive cases have been reported from Ludhiana district and 2,101 have succumbed to the disease. There are 20 active cases in the district at present.

