Ludhiana sees 8 more dengue cases, 1 Covid case

Eight more cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Tuesday, bringing the total case count to 149.

As many as 124 cases were reported from city areas, while others were reported from Payal, Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. Around 101 people have been discharged and 48 are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Meanwhile, 1,277 suspected cases of dengue have been detected in the district.

One fresh case reported

One new Covid-19 case was reported from Ludhiana on Tuesday, a day after two cases were reported.So far, 87,539 positive cases have been reported from Ludhiana district and 2,101 have succumbed to the disease. There are 20 active cases in the district at present.