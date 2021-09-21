Ludhiana: Spring Dale students bring laurels to school

The students of Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana, won six medals in the U-12 and U-17 categories of the 29th District Veer Kwon Do Martial Arts Championship, 2021. In the U-12 category, Aditya Mahatara won the gold medal and Challenge Cup. Gourav Sharma bagged a gold in the U-17 44-47 kg category, Rahul Rana won gold in the U-17 50-53 kg, Ramkishan Yadav got a silver in the U-17 4-47 kg, Hardik Kumar clinched a gold in the U-17 53-55 kg, and Satguru Partap Singh secured a silver in the U-17 +55 kg category.

Seminar on tinkering and innovation held

BCM Foundation organised a seminar on tinkering and innovation on the premises of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana. Abhishek Sharma, chief visionary officer, and Dhrupal R Shah, chief executive officer, STEMpedia, were the keynote speakers. They informed teachers about their organisation which they said has emerged as a pioneer in India for developing experiential learning aids and resources for AI and STEM Education. They said that innovation and tinkering are a way of life in developed societies. ‘Tinkering’ and ‘making’ are natural human skills that now need to be embraced with technology, they added.