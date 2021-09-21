Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Spring Dale students bring laurels to school
others

Ludhiana: Spring Dale students bring laurels to school

Students of Spring Dale Public School won six medals in the U-12 and U-17 categories of the 29th District Veer Kwon Do Martial Arts Championship
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Students of Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana, with their medals and trophies. (HT Photo)

The students of Spring Dale Public School, Ludhiana, won six medals in the U-12 and U-17 categories of the 29th District Veer Kwon Do Martial Arts Championship, 2021. In the U-12 category, Aditya Mahatara won the gold medal and Challenge Cup. Gourav Sharma bagged a gold in the U-17 44-47 kg category, Rahul Rana won gold in the U-17 50-53 kg, Ramkishan Yadav got a silver in the U-17 4-47 kg, Hardik Kumar clinched a gold in the U-17 53-55 kg, and Satguru Partap Singh secured a silver in the U-17 +55 kg category.

Seminar on tinkering and innovation held

BCM Foundation organised a seminar on tinkering and innovation on the premises of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana. Abhishek Sharma, chief visionary officer, and Dhrupal R Shah, chief executive officer, STEMpedia, were the keynote speakers. They informed teachers about their organisation which they said has emerged as a pioneer in India for developing experiential learning aids and resources for AI and STEM Education. They said that innovation and tinkering are a way of life in developed societies. ‘Tinkering’ and ‘making’ are natural human skills that now need to be embraced with technology, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Keep farmers’ stir above politics, SAD tells Rajewal

Aligarh: Minor strangulated to death, kin allege sexual assault

Sirsa ineligible for co-option into DSGMC, says directorate of gurdwara elections

Prayagraj: ‘Nagar Yatra’ of Narendra Giri’s mortal remains today, Samadhi tomorrow
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP