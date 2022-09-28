Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Suspecting tax evasion, SGST team raids sweet shop

Published on Sep 28, 2022 11:34 PM IST

Suspecting tax evasion, Haqiqat Sweets shop on Dandi Swami Road in Ludhiana was raided. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Suspecting tax evasion, a state goods and services tax (SGST) team raided Haqiqat Sweets on Dandi Swami Road on Tuesday.

An official said the staff was not issuing only loose receipts instead of proper bills and it is suspected that sales were not being accounted for properly. During the raid, the team found loose receipts and confiscated records of sale and purchase of goods.

Officials said there may be some other anomalies too and the seized documents are being examined by experts. But, nothing can be said about it at present.

A senior official said that if anomalies are found, action will be taken against the owner as per the law. The owner of the sweet shop is also cooperating with the department, said the official.

