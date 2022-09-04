Ludhiana | Three men mowed down by train near Dholewal Chowk

Three men were mowed down by a passenger train on the railway tracks between Dhandari and Ludhiana Railway stations near Dholewal Chowk on Sunday evening, police said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Chand Bhan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who worked as a labourer at a local factory. The other two are yet to be identified. Railway police said that while one of the deceased is aged around 50, the other two are around 37 and 18 years old.

Police said that the three men were mowed down by the SVDK KLK Express train. “We received information about the accident at around 5:15 pm, following which teams of Government Railways Police immediately reached the spot. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the local civil hospital for identification. We are yet to identify the two victims”, said a GRP officer.

“There was a huge rush on the tracks due to the temporary market there which is set up there every Sunday. Residents of nearby areas, who mostly are migrants, tend to shopp from the market, which should not be allowed there. The victims were also crossing the railway tracks even though the train was near and they were mowed down,” said a railway cop on condition of anonymity.

Another police officer said that the accident could have been avoided if Railway Protection Force teams were alert.

“It is the duty of the RPF to curb the illegal crossing of railway tracks, which is the usual scene here every Sunday. Despite knowing the fact that many people cross from the tracks illegally, RPF staff didn’t take any action to stop it,” said a railway cop.