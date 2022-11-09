Ludhiana: Three scooterists assault man

Three scooter-borne miscreants attacked a 20-year-old man with sharp weapons in Tarsem Colony of Haibowal, late on Monday night.

The victim, Rohit Singla, told police he was on an evening walk with his mother Laxmi Singla, when they saw the scooterists circling the area. Finding their activities suspicious, Laxmi asked them to leave the area, following which they got off the scooter, attacked Rohit with sharp weapons and fled.

He was rushed to Dayanand Medical college and hospital with a hand injury.

ASI Gurmel Singh, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered against three unidentified accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common object) of IPC. A hunt is on for their arrest.