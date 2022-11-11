Ludhiana to host 37th Punjab Youth Basketball championship

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others
Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:18 AM IST

The 37th Punjab Youth Basketball championship to be held at Guru Nanak stadium in Ludhiana from November 12 to 15. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 22 teams from across the state will participate in the 37th Punjab Youth Basketball championship to be held at Guru Nanak stadium here from November 12 to 15.

Boys’ and girls’ teams selected from five zones across the state will compete in the state-level championship. The winning teams and players will be felicitated with medals and certificates.

General secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association Teja Singh Dhaliwal said the Punjab team for the upcoming 37th Youth National Basketball championship would be selected from the coaching camp during the championship, which is to be held at Indore from December 21 to 27 December.

He said the championship was being sponsored by the SPS Hospital. Managing director at SPS Hospital Jai Singh Sandhu will be the chief guest on the opening day of the championship.

