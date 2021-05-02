Ludhiana tops state in enrolling private school kids in govt facilities

With 15, 398 students making the move from private to government schools in the last 30 days, Ludhiana has secured the top position among 22 districts in the state in enrolment of private school students.

Since April 1, the district has admitted a total of 40,849 students in its government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools. The maximum enrollments were seen in Class 10 with 2, 585 students followed by Class 5 with 2, 336 new students.

This data was shared by the state education department during a virtual meeting with the district education officials and nodal officials appointed for enhancing enrolment in the state.

As per the education department, teachers left no stone unturned to convince parents to send their wards to government schools. From going door-to-door to organising nukkad nataks, the teachers adopted novel methods to maximise enrolments.

Special focus was laid on highlighting the facilities available at these government schools, besides the achievements of its existing students.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, where 300 of the total 317 new students enrolled this year are from private schools, principal Naresh Kumar said the recent renovations at the school made a lot of difference. “Our school now has a new block with 10 classrooms. We organised special school visits for parents and showed them the latest additions to our facilities. We have comfortable benches for students, projectors in all rooms and many other facilities at par with private schools,” he said.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Basti Jodhewal, 340 of the 357 new students are from private schools. The school’s strength has gone up to 1, 891 from 1, 534 last year.

School staffers show the way

As per the education department officials, around 206 teaching and non-teaching employees have led by personal example and got their own children admitted to government schools. The department has decided to reward them for their initiative.

Pandemic effect

Teachers say many students also shifted from private schools due to the financial troubles their families are facing due to the pandemic. Government schools offer free education up to Class-8 and charge a nominal fee from senior class students.

‘Will continue efforts’

District education officer, secondary, Lakhvir Singh, said, “School principals and teachers have come up with innovative ways such as using the public address system and holding nukkad nattaks to make people aware of the improvement in school infrastructure and the quality of education offered in government schools. Principals have been instructed to provide textbooks to the newly enrolled students at the earliest.”

Former district education officer, elementary, Rajinder Kaur, and DEO Jaswinder Kaur, said, “Our district has achieved this feat due to the hard work and team spirit of all officials, teachers and principals. We will continue with our efforts.”

