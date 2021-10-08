Ludhiana traders stage protest, seek roll back of professional tax

The shopkeepers staged a protest against the state government under the banner of Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal in Field Ganj on Thursday and demanded roll back of the professional tax.

The protesting traders stated that they are already facing financial crises due to the ongoing pandemic. They added that if the state government fails to roll back the professional tax, they will raise agitations across the state.

Beopar Mandal state general secretary Sunil Mehra and district president Arvinder Makkar stated that customers from other states are also not visiting the local markets due to agitations being raised by different associations/unions.

“We will raise agitations across the state if the government fails to roll back professional tax,” said Mehra.