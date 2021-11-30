Ludhiana woman booked for duping husband on pretext of taking him to Canada

A woman from Moga and her family members have been booked for duping her husband on the pretext of taking him to Canada with her.

The accused have been identified as Taqdeer Kaur, of Chand Nava village, Moga; her father Manjit Singh, mother Jasvir Kaur and another relative Dilbag Singh of Chaminda village, Ludhiana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harjit Singh of Bhattian village, Khanna, stated in his complaint that Taqdeer and her family told him that she would take him to Canada on a spouse visa if he bore her expenses.

Harjit said that he had spent ₹11 lakh on arranging Taqdeer’s visa and air ticket. They had solemnised the marriage on August 5, 2018, and 11 days after that, she left for Canada. However, one month after reaching there, she stopped talking to him and rarely attended his calls. She also blocked him on social networking sites.

He alleged that according to their mutual agreement, the accused had agreed to arrange a spouse visa for him, but she did not. Later, she asked him to pay ₹8.50 lakh more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He filed a complaint with the police on June 11, 2021. ASI Jagtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR has been lodged after investigation under Sections 420, 406 and 120B of Indian Penal Code.