Ludhiana: Work on developing market launched

Mayor Balkar Sandhu inaugurated the beautification and development works at Gian Singh Rarewala market on Monday.

The market, which was among the first to be built on the pattern of Chandigarh’s commercial market concept, is in a dilapidated condition due to the absence of basic amenities.

Sandhu said that it was a long pending demand of the businessmen of the market to get washrooms built, the market beautified, the parking lot improved, and road carpeted.

The mayor added that it was necessary to develop the market, which is four decades old, as it is located adjacent to the Regional Passport Office.

Senior Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Karwal said that the state government is focusing on developing road infrastructure and providing basic amenities to the citizens of Ludhiana.

Punjab medium industrial development board chairman Amarjeet Singh Tikka expressed his gratitude towards the cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for allocating ₹70 lakh for this project.