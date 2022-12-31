Ludhiana: Year of ups and downs for PAU

It has been a roller coaster of a year for Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). While the university witnessed a record participation of farmers during the Kisan Mela held after a two-year gap, the letter by Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit terming the appointment of PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal as “totally illegal”, raised a few eyebrows.

However, the state government, members of the teaching faculty, former employees, NRI students’ associations, backed Gosal’s appointment leading the controversy to settle for a time being, if not over.

Coming to the rescue of V-C, the state government stated that the incumbent V-C would continue as his appointment had been done in accordance with the Haryana and Punjab Agricultural Universities Act, 1970, and no irregularity was involved in his appointment.

PAU gets regular V-C after a year gap

Noted biotechnologist and former director research Satbir Singh Ghosal took charge as the new V-C of the premier agriculture university of the country on August 20.

On June 30 last year, BS Dhillon had retired as the V-C. Ever since, the government had sat on the appointment of a regular V-C, with three senior bureaucrats given additional charges of running the varsity, in the interim. After IAS officers Anirudh Tewari and DK Tiwari, IAS Sarvjit Singh was made the acting V-C of PAU.

36-day-long protest in July

The PAU authorities faced yet another challenge in July, when the MSc and BSc final year students went on a strike, under the banner of PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA), to register protest against the government over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments not being filled. Students had polished shoes of people visiting the university, cleaned commuters’ vehicles to mark their protest.

Soon after taking charge as V-C, Gosal conducted series of meetings with the association members and the 36-day-long protest by students was called off after assurance from the state government.

V-C demands more land for research

Gosal also took some progressive initiatives and urged the government to provide more land to PAU for research and development of new varieties of wheat and paddy to meet the growing demand and to plug black marketing.

Besides, PAU has sent an expression of interest to the government for extending the lease so that it can resume cultivation on the 1,200 acres seed farm in Faridkot district.

PAU’s wheat and rice varieties dominate

In a landmark achievement, three wheat varieties developed by PAU— PBW 826, PBW 833 and PBW 872— were identified for release at the national-level. PAU rice variety PR 126 emerged as a front-runner during the kharif season 2022.

The university introduced a low cost and environment-friendly farming technique named ‘surface seeding of wheat’ in which paddy harvesting and wheat sowing are done simultaneously.

Hydroponics technology in focus

PAU got a national patent for pioneering in indigenous hybrid hydroponics technology, the first swadeshi technology in soilless farming in India. Heralding the new era of vertical farming and hydroponics, a plant factory lab was established in the department of soil and water engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology.

The Museum of Social History of Punjab, PAU, was placed on the Tourism Map of Punjab state after 47 years of its inception. The University’s fully equipped recording and telecasting studio was thrown open at the Communication Centre to facilitate closer connection with the farmers and scientists.

The Apiculture Centre of PAU was conferred with the ‘Best Research Centre Award’ of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Honey Bees and Pollinators (HB&P) among the 26 centres under the AICRP.

A helping hand to farmers

In an attempt to facilitate booking of farm machinery by farmers, PAU launched the farm machinery app that will enable farmers to farm on the lease without having to buy farm machinery. The application is available on Google play store.

The PAU smart seeder got thumbs up to be included in the centrally sponsored CRM subsidy scheme by the ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Government of India.

Researchers standardised sugarcane juice kheer as a substitute for milk, making it a boon for lactose intolerant and a longer shelf life.

Faculty achievements

In a first for India, an Indian woman scientist from PAU, Parveen Chhuneja, director, School of Agricultural Biotechnology, was conferred with the ‘Jeanie Borlaug Laube Women in Triticum (WIT) Mentor Award’ for the year 2022 by Borlaug Global Rust Initiative (BGRI) in recognition of her outstanding work mentoring the next generation of wheat experts, especially, young women scientists. She was also elected fellow (Crop Sciences) of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) within two weeks of her election as Fellow of National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI).

Sukhpal Singh, principal economist and former head, department of economics and sociology was appointed as the chairperson of Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission.

Scientist and former PAU V-C MS Kang joined as honorary visiting professor to guide postgraduate students for path-breaking research apart from lending assistance in strengthening international linkages. Nirmal Jaura was appointed as the member of Board of Studies of Punjabi University.

Inks multiple pacts

The year 2022 saw the university enter into multiple agreements with various organisations for commercialisation of its technologies. The most famous being the chilli hybrid, of which a total of 23 MoAs were signed. The university entered into agreement with a total of ten companies for commercialisation of PAU fixed Dome Type Janta Model Biogas Plant. As many as 19 MoAs were signed for the commercialisation of sugarcane juice bottling technology where sugarcane juice is thermally processed to kill microorganisms and increase shelf life. This technology has been adopted by a total of eight states.

