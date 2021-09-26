Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: 12,000 aspirants take Punjab police constable recruitment exam

Over 12,000 applicants from various districts took the Punjab Police Constable Recruitment exam here in the city on Saturday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Candidates leaving the examination centre after appearing for the Punjab Police constable recruitment exam at Sacred Heart School in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

According to the joint commissioner of police (JCP - Rural) Sachin Gupta, who is the nodal officer, the exam was conducted at 22 centres in the city. Apart from deploying force inside as well as outside the campus, the cops had also installed mobile jammers and CCTV cameras on the premises, he said.

He added that the police had made all arrangements keeping in view the Covid-19 protocol. Hand sanitizers were placed at all examination centres, and the cops on duty ensured social distancing among aspirants. The candidates were asked to leave their mobile phones and wristwatches outside the examination hall.

