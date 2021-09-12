Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Camp organised to register street vendors with FSSAI

The municipal corporation (MC) and district health department organised an awareness cum registration camp under the 'Eat right' and 'Eat smart' challenge launched by the union government, wherein 120 street vendors were encouraged to register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 12:25 AM IST
The MC and the district health department organised an awareness-cum-registration camp under the 'Eat right' and 'Eat smart' challenge.

The municipal corporation (MC) and district health department organised an awareness cum registration camp under the ‘Eat right’ and ‘Eat smart’ challenge launched by the union government, wherein 120 street vendors were encouraged to register with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The camp was organised at MC Zone A office on Saturday.

All the eligible vendors got themselves registered with the food safety regulator.

The health department officials also apprised the vendors of the sanitary and hygiene practices, recycling food waste, healthy habits, etc. They also told them about the importance of FSSAI registration and licensing.

District health officer (DHO) Rajesh Garg said, “It is important to register the vendors so that they can be made aware of the hygiene practices and sell quality food items. More camps will be organised in association with the MC in the coming days.”

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal stated that a meeting was also held between MC, health department, and NGOs on Friday, wherein the decision was taken to organise camps to reach out to the street vendors. Also, discussions were held to encourage cycling under the ‘Cycle for Change’ challenge launched by the union government.

