Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana: Dismissed constable, aide held for vehicle lifting, snatching
others

Ludhiana: Dismissed constable, aide held for vehicle lifting, snatching

After being dismissed from the police department, a constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:15 AM IST
ACP Harish Behal addressing the media regarding the arrest of the accused in Ludhiana on Sunday. The dismissed constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit. (HT photo)

After being dismissed from the police department, a constable resorted to vehicle lifting and snatching to fund his drug habit. He was arrested along with an aide on Saturday.

Five mobile phones and three motorcycles were recovered from him. The arrested accused have been identified as Gurbir Singh, 31, and Rahul Kumar, 25, both residents of New Maya Nagar. Gurbir Singh was dismissed by former commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal for remaining absent from duty without informing the department in December 2020.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Civil Lines) Harish Behal said Pradeep Kumar, who works at a juice shop, had said that unidentified bike borne miscreants had snatched his mobile phone on September 5. The police have lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. The accused was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Convicts go missing after getting parole

Weekly data: Only 8.2% of students show up for NAS classes, tests in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: SPS hospital organises marathon to mark World Heart Day

Ludhiana: KL Memorial Club wins boys’ district basketball championship
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP